SAPD: Investigation underway after man shot in the head on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting on the far South Side after a man was shot in the head.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 13700 block of Watson Road.

Police say four ranch hands showed up to the property and began to argue over who had the right to work the area.

Investigators said two of the men pulled guns and one of the men was shot in the head. The victim was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The other three men are being questioned as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

