Why experts say you should take a break from social media

Social media can be magical when it comes to staying in touch with family and friends, but we all know that social media has its dark side too.

Because of this, many have turned off their Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram accounts.

There’s several good things that will happen when you log off for the last time.

First, you’ll get more work done.

According to an article published on the healthy.com, social media constantly interrupts us.

Studies show that by doing social media while working can reduce your productivity by up to 40%.

Cutting it out can make lots of time, and you’ll get done with work faster.

Second, you’ll get more sleep.

We all know that just taking one last look at your account at night can lead to sometimes hours of scrolling through feeds.

Doctors say just spending one to two hours on social media before bedtime can lead to 15 hours a week of lost sleep.

By putting the phone down, you can get that much needed sleep back and make yourself healthier by default.

If you can’t get to sleep, experts recommend try reading a book.

Finally you’ll feel less stressed.

Since we have social media with us all the time, we feel the pressure or urge to keep up with what’s going on.

Doctors say that leads to an increase in the chemical in your brain called cortisol, which causes stress.

More stress can contribute to reduced memory, and even depression.

staying away from social media can make you feel calmer, and more focused on things that really matter.

Psychologists say staying off Facebook or Instagram can get your creativity going again, make you more sure of yourself, and help you develop longer last in-person relationships.