Zekee Rayford’s family holds press conference after Schertz police arrest

The family and attorneys of Zekee Rayford, an 18-year-old man who was violently arrested by Schertz police, will call for justice in a news conference on Monday at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 2, police said they attempted to stop Rayford after he drove through a red light off Schertz Parkway. Rayfrod allegedly drove to the Wilson Preserve neighborhood, where he attempted to flee on foot after he parked the vehicle in a driveway.

The home security footage first shows Rayford standing in his driveway with his hands in the air as police point their service guns at him. Then he runs to the home’s front door, where a second camera shows police tackling him at the doorstep.

In the video, police can be heard telling Rayford that he was under arrest and to stop resisting. One police officer is seen using a stun gun in the footage, while another officer can be seen kneeing the teen repeatedly.

The front door opens as police, still struggling with the suspect, tell Rayford’s family that he was being arrested for running from them. The family is heard in the footage confronting the officers over their use of force.

One of the officers replies to a family member, “You better relax, or you’re going to get it next. I promise you, you will.”

Rayford was charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and detention, and possession of marijuana.

Police officers Megan Fennesy, Danielle Apgar and Frank Chavarria have been removed from patrol duty while the police department conducts an internal investigation to see if protocol was properly followed.

An attorney representing Chavarria, Robert McCabe, said Rayford failed to make “the legal and rational choice to stop” when police tried pulling him over. McCabe also said the officers' pursuit and use of force on Rayford was lawful.

Rayford’s attorneys have released their own statement following the teen’s arrest:

“Our offices are ready to gear up and share the truth behind this arrest, including discrepancies in statements previously made by Schertz PD. We will seek to protect this young man from a discriminatory narrative,” attorney Tess House stated.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another tragic example of a minor traffic violation resulting in a Black man in this country fearing for his life,” attorney Daryl K. Washington stated. “This traumatic interaction was unnecessarily caused by the unprofessional demeanor and actions of police officers who took an oath to serve and protect. It was extremely difficult watching Zekee plead for his father to save him.”