BCSO: Woman’s vehicle struck by gunfire in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s vehicle was hit by gunfire late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. near Golf Heights and Golf Vista Boulevard in Northeast Bexar County.

The BCSO said the woman was driving on Golf Heights when the vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

The woman was not struck by the shots, but did sustain non-life-threatening injuries from glass debris after driving into a ditch, deputies said.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for a shooter, but so far no one has been found.

A motive for is not known. The investigation is ongoing.