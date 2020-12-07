How to help out your elderly neighbors in need this holiday season in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – For 17 years, Home Instead Senior Care has put together the “Be a Santa to a Senior,” program which allows community members to buy a Christmas gift for someone living in an assisted living facility.

While in years past, community members were allowed to go inside a nursing home and pick a list, this year because of the pandemic things are different.

“The best way is to go to beasantatoasenior.com and enter your ZIP code and it will take you right to the Amazon business sit,” Home Instead Senior Care general manager Jackie Robb said.

A partnership with Amazon allowed for easy and safe ways to give gifts to the seniors.

Once you buy the gifts they will also be delivered for you.

If you can’t afford a gift, Home Instead will also be taking in Christmas cards.

“Whatever you want to do and it makes a difference in that person’s day,” Robb said.

This year the program is looking to give gets to over 450 seniors in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Related:

USPS to post letters to Santa online; public can adopt letters, send gifts

‘Convoy of Hope’ bringing holiday cheer, food to seniors in need

Elf Louise Project to bring gifts, joy to nearly 5,800 families