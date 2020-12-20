What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Texas?

TEXAS – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to snuggle up with family and watch a holiday movie.

But, which holiday film is the most popular in Texas? Here’s a hint: it’s a classic that almost all of us have likely seen before.

According to a recent survey from comparitech, the most popular Christmas movie in the Lone Star State is “Home Alone.”

Screenshot of Comparitech's map that shows the most popular Christmas films in each state. (Credit: Comparitech) (Comparitech)

The survey was based on IMDb’s top 50 most popular Christmas movies by state and data from Google Trends.

“Home Alone” was also the favorite Christmas movie in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

Other popular Christmas movies included “The Santa Clause,” “The Polar Express,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “Die Hard.”

You can read the full survey here.

