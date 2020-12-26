2 suspects arrested, 1 at large following aggravated robbery, San Antonio police say

Dominique Gomez, 36, (left) and Timothy Young, 33, (right) are charged with aggravated robbery, stemming back to an incident on Dec. 3

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects are now in custody and San Antonio police are still looking for a third in connection with an aggravated robbery from earlier this month.

Timothy Young, 33, and Dominique Gomez, 36, are charged with aggravated robbery, stemming back to an incident from Dec. 3. Both were booked on Dec. 25, according to Bexar County court records.

According to police, the victim of the robbery rode his bike to meet up with Young and Gomez near a homeless camp known as “The Woods.” The victim told police he used to be homeless and was familiar with the pair.

When he arrived, he was ambushed by a third suspect who was armed with a knife, and had his belongings taken from him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Young struck the victim in the face and told him they “never want to see him in ‘The Woods’ again,” according to court documents.

Both Young and Gomez are being held on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect involved.

