GALLERY: Wintry mix in San Antonio, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a January Winter Wonderland! Or at least, that’s how it looks to some Texans across the state who are seeing snowfall on Sunday.

KSAT meteorologists reported that parts of the state, specifically Central and Northern Texas, will experience a storm system allowing “some measurable snow to fall.”

Parts of Austin, and even closer to San Antonio, parts of the Hill Country have spotted snow flurries.

See some snow?

Share your pictures and videos with us by clicking here.

Related: WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Sarah Spivey has the latest on wintry mix in San Antonio