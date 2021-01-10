35ºF

GALLERY: Wintry mix in San Antonio, Hill Country

See where some snow has fallen in parts of the state

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

De Leon, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a January Winter Wonderland! Or at least, that’s how it looks to some Texans across the state who are seeing snowfall on Sunday.

KSAT meteorologists reported that parts of the state, specifically Central and Northern Texas, will experience a storm system allowing “some measurable snow to fall.”

Parts of Austin, and even closer to San Antonio, parts of the Hill Country have spotted snow flurries.

See some snow?

