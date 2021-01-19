2 hospitalized following three-vehicle collision on city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are now hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police said on Monday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Bartmer Avenue and Benrus Boulevard.

According to police, a truck was traveling south on Benrus Boulevard and hit another vehicle— causing it to hit a parked vehicle during the collision.

Witnesses told police that the truck was traveling at a “high rate of speed” before it hit the other vehicle.

The driver of the truck was detained under the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital in “critical condition.” The passenger in that same vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The parked car that was involved in the incident was occupied, but the passengers in the vehicle were not transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Related: Man accused of drinking and driving crashes car into dividers along Loop 410, Castle Hills police say