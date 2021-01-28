San Antonio police officer arrested on DWI charge at La Cantera Parkway

Officer James Nicholson was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is on suspension after he was arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning, according to a department spokesperson.

He is charged with DWI and unlawful carry of a handgun, which is a higher offense.

Officer James Nicholson was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway, according to San Antonio police.

Nicholson, who has served with the department for three years, will be placed on temporary suspension, pending the outcome of a “criminal and administrative investigation,” according to SAPD.

Officer James Nicholson was arrested at 2:10 a.m., Thursday, in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway for a DWI, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

His bond is set at $1,500 for the DWI charge and $2,000 for the unlawful carry of a handgun, Bexar County court records show.

Officer Nicholson’s arraignment is set for March 1.

RELATED: Witness captures fatal SAPD shooting outside South Park Mall on camera