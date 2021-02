Young boy found in Selma. Police looking for parents or guardians.

SELMA, Texas – A young boy who was found by the Selma Police Department on Wednesday has been reunited with his mother, officials said.

According to a Facebook post, the boy may be 4 years old and may be named Steven.

He was found near Showdown Path, police said.

After issuing a plea for help in finding the parents or guardians, police officials said the mother and son are reunited.