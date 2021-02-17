Natalia residents asked to ‘boil water’ prior to drinking, cooking

NATALIA, Texas – The City of Natalia has notified all customers to boil water prior to drinking or cooking with it.

According to a statement by the city on Wednesday, “public water system officials will notify customers” when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

According to the city, water should be boiled for two minutes.

Residents in the area should boil water for use when washing their hands, face, brushing teeth and drinking.

