University Health operations update, vaccination schedule, blood donations needed

SAN ANTONIO – Following is an update on University Health clinic closures and resuming operations, a chart to help people with their rescheduled COVID-19 vaccines and a call for blood donations.

Status of Patient Care Services

Some University Health dialysis locations are opening Friday afternoon and will continue to operate Saturday and Sunday. All patients are being contacted to be scheduled. University Health dialysis patients should call 210-743-9800 if they have not already been scheduled. VIA Trans service for dialysis patients has resumed operations.

The Robert B. Green ExpressMed Clinic will resume normal operating hours on Saturday.

All clinics inside the Medical Center Pavilion will remain closed until at least Tuesday due to the need to make weather-related repairs.

University Health Southwest also had weather-related damage and will be closed through at least the end of next week. Patients with appointments next week can continue with Telehealth visits. Pediatricians will see patients next week at the Edgewood Clinic and Women’s Health patients will be contacted about seeing their provider at either our South Flores or Zarzamora location.

The Pharmacies at Robert B. Green Campus, Texas Diabetes Institute and Southeast Clinic are open and have resumed normal business hours, including weekends. The Discharge Pharmacy at the hospital is now back to 24/7 operations. Southwest and Pavilion pharmacies remain closed to due weather-related damage. Those who normally use the Southwest clinic should go to the Texas Diabetes Institute. All pending prescriptions from all locations are being mailed or delivered, unless patients call to let us know they want to pick them up in person.

The Pre-procedure Testing Clinic will open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This clinic is reserved for patients scheduled to have a procedure at University Health.

The University Hospital Operating Room and all University Health ambulatory surgery centers are expected to resume normal operations on Monday.

More information on outpatient clinical services will be available here after a complete assessment of all locations to ensure they can safely operate.

Wonderland COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Due to the continued freezing temperatures this morning and the timing of the vaccine’s arrival, University Health COVID-19 Vaccine site at Wonderland of the Americas is closed Friday. Those with appointments to get the vaccine on Friday will automatically be rescheduled (see chart below).

Wonderland of the Americas University Health COVID-19 Vaccine schedule. (KSAT)

Residents are asked to show up at their appointed time to help reduce lines. But residents who must show up at a different time will not be turned away as long as they show up at Wonderland on their new scheduled day.

Blood Shortage

There is a critical shortage of blood products in San Antonio. If you are able to donate, please schedule an appointment by calling 210-358-2812. Your blood donation is desperately needed and can help save a life.