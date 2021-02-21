SAWS CEO Robert Puente to cover 1,001 lunch tabs for residents on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System CEO Robert Puente is picking up 1,001 lunch tabs for San Antonio residents.

SAWS announced the promotion in a tweet Sunday morning. Puente is partnering with Lil Jay, Eatmigos, and some San Antonio restaurants. The promotion begins at 11 a.m.

🌮Our CEO Robert Puente partnered w/ @llljayofficial, @eatmigos & #satx restaurants to pick up 1,001 lunch tabs today (Sun. 2/21):

❇️ 1. Starting @ 11 AM ask for the “San Antonio Special” @ eateries in thread ⬇️

Listed below are the participating restaurants:

WEST Takikos Taco Stop - 7444 W. Military Dr.

EAST Big Poppas Tacos - 2118 N. Pan Am Expwy

NORTH/MEDICAL Sarah’s Barbacoa - 6330 DeZavala Road, Ste. 103

SOUTH Thrif-T-Mart - 6703 S. Zarzamora



All you’ll need to do is visit one of these restaurants and ask for the “San Antonio Special.”

You’ll receive two tacos and water for free. You must be at the restaurant in-person to take part in the promotion, which is valid while supplies last.

This comes one day after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg did a similar promotion and picked up 1,000 lunch tabs on Saturday.

