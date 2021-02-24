Do you recognize this car? San Antonio police say the people in it may be connected to a fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver and several occupants of a car believed to be connected to an East Side shooting.

Police said that on Feb. 6, 2021, at around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 100 block of Omaha Street for a shooting in the area.

Police say they found a victim, later identified as Jorge Luis Lerma, who was shot inside his vehicle. First responders transported Lerma to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses said they saw several men armed with weapons run away toward Montana Street wearing ski-style masks.

Investigators say that they found a second victim at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. They say the occupants of the dark vehicle dropped off the shooting victim at the hospital and left.

That victim did not cooperate with investigators, the department said in a statement.

Police say the car looks like a black Dodge. The car had custom rims with a defective front headlight. A man in his 20s wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored shirt was seen exiting the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting death of Lerma.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website by clicking here.

