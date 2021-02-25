Kitchen fire causes roughly $50,000 in damage to Northeast Side home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A kitchen fire damaged a home just outside the Windcrest city limits late Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Woodford Street, far from New World Drive and Montgomery Drive on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on a wall and coming out of the roof.

Fire officials said they were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

The woman who was cooking inside the home managed to get out safely and was not hurt.

Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.