Amazon to hire hundreds of employees starting at $15 per hour for new delivery station in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Amazon plans to open a new delivery station in San Marcos later this year that will create hundreds of jobs with a $15 per hour starting wage, company officials said.

According to a news release, the one-million-square-foot facility powers the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The San Marcos facility at 1346 Fortuna Road will be one of Amazon’s delivery stations for larger items, like TVs and couches.

“San Marcos is extremely excited to have been chosen to have another Amazon facility be built in our community,” San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said. “We have the workforce and the community support to continue to be a strong and viable partner with the Amazon organization. Welcome again, to San Marcos!”

“With over 5,000 employees and three facilities in the Greater San Marcos region, Amazon is our region’s largest employer,” said Jason Giulietti, president of Greater San Marcos Partnership. “The new last mile facility is a testament to Amazon’s confidence in the quality of our workforce and their attraction to the growth taking place in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50% match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. Interested applicants can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can also go online to learn more and apply.

Amazon recently teamed up to help donate and distribute nearly 1 million bottles of water to communities in need across the state following the severe winter storms across Texas.