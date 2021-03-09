Headed to the Alamo? You’re going to need a mask even after Wednesday

Visitors wearing face masks leave the Alamo, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Planning a family trip to the Alamo? Just in town for the day and want to squeeze in some history? Officials say you’ll need to wear a mask while visiting the historic site.

According to a statement by Alamo officials, even after the statewide mask mandate ends on Wednesday, its staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.

“The Alamo requests visitors continue wearing masks while on the grounds and they will be strongly encouraged to do so by staff and security,” Alamo officials said in a statement.

“Since the Alamo reopened last August, we have implemented several changes to provide a better experience during the pandemic,” Alamo officials said. “These measures include staff and visitors wearing masks, hand sanitizer stations set up through the site, increased virtual offerings online and the creation of a new timed-ticketing system so that visitors can experience the one-of-a-kind atmosphere inside the iconic Alamo church while practicing social distancing.”

