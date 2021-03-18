SAPD asking for help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

Hidiyah Darlene Kennedy was last seen on Monday, March 15 in the 4600 block of East Houston Street while getting into an unknown vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kennedy is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. She was wearing a red hoodie, a red shirt, and tan pants, police said.

SAPD says Kennedy is diagnosed with an intellectual disability and has a gap between her front teeth.

Officials believe her disappearance may pose a threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Kennedy’s whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.