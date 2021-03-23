Suspect arrested in theft of more than $18K in catalytic converters

Roland Ramirez, 36, was booked into the Bexar County jail Monday afternoon in connection with crimes that happened last December.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters from a car dealership on the city’s South side.

Roland Ramirez, 36, was booked into the Bexar County jail Monday afternoon in connection with the crimes that happened last December.

An arrest warrant affidavit says he was seen on surveillance cameras, stealing from the same car dealership, Southpoint Automotive, on two different days.

It says on one occasion, he spent two hours on the lot removing the catalytic converters from more than half a dozen vehicles.

According to the affidavit, he went back a few days later and tried to do the same thing.

However, police arrived in the middle of the theft and allegedly caught him in the act.

Ramirez admitted to officers that he was attempting to take the parts off the vehicles, the affidavit says.

Although the crimes happened in December, records show Ramirez was arrested Monday on a charge of theft.