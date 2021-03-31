Investigators looking into 2 separate fires at same West Side apartment complex, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Two separate fires broke out at the same West Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning, leaving several of the residents displaced, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

A vehicle fire was originally called in around 2 a.m. at the Bronco Apartments in the 8200 block of Bronco Lane, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said while they were putting out the car fire they also got a call for a structure fire at the same complex —- but two buildings away.

Fire officials said the apartment that caught fire was a vacant unit. All the residents in that building were evacuated safely, firefighters said.

Fire crews were able to put out the apartment fire quickly, but the fire did cause damage to several other units. Many of the people living in those units have now been displaced, firefighters said.

A man leaving the complex with his wife to stay at a hotel told KSAT12 that this is not the first time that a car has caught fire at the apartment complex. The man said as many as seven cars have caught fire in the last year, and that his own car caught fire seven months ago.

Ad

Fire and arson investigators are at the scene working to find out the exact cause of the fire. They will also try to determine if it was related to the previous vehicle fire. A damage estimate was not given.