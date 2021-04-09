Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away?

The phrase was first coined back in 1913, according to an article featured on healthline.com.

Experts say it doesn’t necessarily cut down on trips to the doctor, however, apples still do have a lot of benefits.

First, apples are packed full of important antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and nutrients.

Most medium apples contain only 95 calories and contribute to your daily intake values of fiber, vitamin c, vitamin k, and potassium.

Dieticians agree that the fiber in an apple can contribute to reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are both factors that can lead to heart disease.

Apples are also said to have several flavonoids and antioxidants that can help prevent some cancers from forming.

According to the study mentioned on healthline.com, consuming more apples can be associated with a decrease in lung cancer.

Other health benefits included improved weight loss due to the fiber in apples, improved bone health, better brain function, and protection against asthma, and a reduced risk of developing type two diabetes.