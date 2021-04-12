Whataburger hosting free, virtual leadership conference with David Robinson, celebrity speakers

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is hosting a free, virtual conference that will give career advice from leaders and celebrity speakers.

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson will be among the speakers at the leadership conference, which will take place on April 21.

Open to the public, the conference will offer tips and tools for those looking for advice on their career journeys, according to Whataburger.

Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Aarón Sánchez, and Pivot Method founder and international speaker Jenny Blake will also speak at the conference.

“We know it’s been a struggle out there. Because of that, we wanted to create a free, easy way to reignite people’s self-confidence and help leaders pivot their talent to a new career or consider a completely different industry,” Rob Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Whataburger, said in a news release. “We know that leaders in the military, education, hospitality and many other industries have amazing talent and are looking for a place to inspire teams and make a difference. We want them to find a career that fuels their purpose, and we believe Whataburger could be the home they’re searching for.”

Ad

Attendees will be able to sign up for interviews with Whataburger or ask for career advice with a chat.

The conference is being held amid the burger chain’s recruiting effort to hire more than 50,000 people across 14 states. Its emphasis is to hire business leaders to run the restaurant locations.

People can register for the one-day conference at pivot-you.com. The conference will be recorded and be available online after it is over.

Earlier this month, Whataburger said it is giving more than 45,000 employees $90 million in bonuses and elevating general managers to operating partners.

Read also: