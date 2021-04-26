Cloudy icon
Local News

Gnats knock down health score at NW Side taco restaurant

Tia’s Taco Hut received a score of 79 from health officials during inspection

Dillon Collier
, Investigative Reporter

Tia’s Taco Hut received a score of 79 from health officials during an inspection. (Image courtesy of Google.)

SAN ANTONIO – A taco restaurant on the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after gnats were found in several areas of the establishment.

Tia’s Taco Hut, located in the 5700 block of Babcock Road, received a score of 79 after gnats were discovered where soda was stored, around the ice machine and near an adjacent small storage room.

The restaurant was also told to repair a large hole near a sink to prevent nest sites for pests and rodents.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

