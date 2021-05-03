SAWS: Sewer spill cleanup underway on West Side following Saturday’s heavy rainfall

SAN ANTONIO – A sewer spill cleanup is underway on the West Side following Saturday’s heavy rainfall, according to the San Antonio Water System.

SAWS announced around 8 p.m., Sunday, that crews were called to the sewer spill in the 6600 block of Swiss Oaks Drive.

The spill is a result of Saturday’s rainfall “inundating the sewer system and exceeding the requirement for public notice,” according to SAWS.

SAWS officials said no adverse impacts are expected from the spill, as it has been heavily diluted with stormwater and cleanup is ongoing.

During the cleanup, SAWS urges residents to take these precautions:

Do not swim in affected area streams, ponds, or lakes.

Always wash hands thoroughly before preparing or eating food.

Always wash hands thoroughly after any contact with animals, soil or diapers.

Private well owners may want to treat their well water or have their water tested.

The area where the sewer spill occurred is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed in October of this year, according to SAWS. The cost of the project is $19.1 million.

