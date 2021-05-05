2nd grade reading interventionist using ‘critters’ to help improve reading skills of students

DEVINE, Texas – For about 45 minutes a day, four times a week, Mrs. Jenni Hagdorn welcomes a total of 57 second graders to her classroom. First, the students must grab their red folders and, before breaking out into pairs, they head to their favorite corner of the classroom: the critter corral.

“I came up with the critter keepers and it kind of spurred their interest, and it’s gotten them reading,” Hagdorn said.

Hagdorn, an educator with 21 years of experience, is a second-grade reading interventionist at John J. Ciavarra Elementary.

“I’ve been here for (the past) 12 years as the reading specialist,” Hagdorn said.

In between her fluency program lessons on topics including reading and phonics, students also focus on “critters” to help them improve their skills. The critters are tiny erasers that students earn for their hard work in her classroom. The critter keepers are small tin cans that serve as a reward system. Each student has a tin can with their name written on it and inside are all the critters they collect and display. Hagdorn said it’s a reward system the kids are crazy about.

The challenge is to nail what Hagdorn refers to as a cold read.

“Each week when they come in to me and they read the material for the first time, that’s what we call a cold reading,” Hagdorn said.

Every addition to the fluency farm is proof of growth and confidence of students like Kelvey Cortéz.

