You can still be hit with surprise ambulance bills despite new laws

SAN ANTONIO – Surprise medical bills are nothing new, but Congress has finally taken some action to help.

Still, ground ambulances were left out, meaning unsuspecting patients can be on the hook for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Last March when Donna Rosato had a high fever and cough, she went to her local ER where they rushed her to a larger hospital by ambulance.

“I went to the emergency room, where I suddenly became unable to breathe,” Rosato said. “I was put on a ventilator for 10 days and spent a few days in an intensive care unit where I slowly recovered from the flu and pneumonia.”

Rosato, a writer for Consumer Reports, finally returned home only to to be greeted by a pile of medical bills. Fortunately, she had insurance through her employer. So, even though the charges for her care totaled about $330,000, she owed about $3,100 out of pocket.

The largest bill she owed was for the ambulance ride, which was not covered by her insurance company. She is not alone.

