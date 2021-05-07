BCSO: 1 injured in West Side Highway 90 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who shot at a vehicle on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. near Highway 90 and West Military, not far from Highway 151.

According to deputies, the two men were traveling on Highway 90 when a vehicle drifted into their lane. That’s when, deputies said, the two men flashed their lights and honked at the car.

Deputies said the car corrected and went back to its lane, but when the two men passed it, one of the men from inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, injuring one person.

The victims drove to Enrique M. Barrera Parkway and Callaghan Road where they called for help, police said.

The wounded individual was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. BCSO officials said they do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.