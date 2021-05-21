Man arrested after leading Bexar County deputies on chase from one side of town to other

A man is in custody after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop, BCSO said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges related to a chase early Friday that stretched from San Antonio’s Northeast Side to the city’s Northwest Side.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies say they first spotted the man shortly before 1 a.m. when he hit a guardrail on Interstate 35 in the area of Walzem Road.

They say he also had been cutting off other drivers along the roadway.

Deputies attempted to stop him, but the driver kept going, from I-35 onto Loop 410.

They say he exited at San Pedro Avenue and temporarily lost them.

However, deputies soon were back on his trail after he ran a red light at Vance Jackson and Cherry Ridge.

They moved in and arrested the man when he pulled into his own driveway not far from the intersection.

Deputies say he faces several charges including driving while intoxicated.