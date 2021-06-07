Man, woman shot during domestic dispute on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized and two people have been detained following a shooting during a domestic dispute early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 220 block of Arizona Street, not far from Cupples Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot in the legs and abdomen and a 57-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder. They were both taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they searched for a man and a woman in connection with the shooting and used both the Eagle helicopter and K-9 units. The pair were later found.

Investigators say a domestic dispute led up to the shooting. It is unclear exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.