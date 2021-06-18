Here’s how to navigate Amazon’s Prime Day to maximize savings

SAN ANTONIO – Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping palooza, begins Monday, and competitors are getting in on the summer sales act. It’s a win for savvy shoppers who can spot the real deals that rise above the hype.

To rival the online giant, Target is having its Deal Days, Walmart is doing Deals for Days, and Best Buy calls its event The Bigger Deal.

On Amazon, shoppers can expect the deepest discounts on Amazon’s own products. The Echo Dot is already nearly half off its regular price. Amazon says it will slash prices on some two million products ranging from toys to tech to power tools.

Overwhelmed?

“The best thing you can do to prepare for Prime Day is set up a wish list now and add them to your cart if you want them. That way, you can see if they are on sale when Prime Day starts,” said Samantha Gordeon, deal hunter and shopping expert for Consumer Reports.

The big savings on Prime Day is for Prime members. If you’re not a member, which costs $119 per year and offers various perks, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you don’t cancel, however, you will be charged.

To shop smart, money advisers say make a list and a budget and stick to it.

To find the big savings, Gordon says watch for Amazon’s Lightning Deals. They run for four to 24 hours and are for limited inventory, sot items may quickly be snapped up.

“If they are 100% claimed, you can add yourself to a waitlist, and if somebody else does not check out within a certain amount of time, you’ll be able to jump in and get that deal at that price,” Gordon said.

Don’t know when a deal really is for real? Use free online tools such as Keepa or CamelCamelCamel, which check the price history of an item.

With so much hot competition for consumer’s dollars, it pays to compare prices. Websites and apps such as Shop Savvy can help.

If you don’t snag a deal, don’t worry. Market researchers found discounts are generally deeper come Thanksgiving.

