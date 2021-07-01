TxDOT seeks input on how to reduce congestion on Bandera Road

SAN ANTONIO – Traveling on Bandera Road between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 can be frustrating for drivers, and now the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear more about what should be done to make it better.

TxDOT is holding a virtual public hearing over the next two weeks to gather input. During prior sessions, the agency heard an earful from drivers and community members. One complaint involves the amount of intersections with traffic signals on the roadway and the perception that the lights aren’t always synced.

“I mean, sometimes when I’m in a rush, I feel like I’m hitting every red light,” said Victoria Ocejo, a driver.

Even those people who aren’t on Bandera Road often are aware of the frustrations and want solutions.

“Maybe another lane, something changing the signals a little more, a little less sporadic, so where I’m not getting through one light and then immediately getting caught by the next,” said Jared McLarin.

In the presentation for the virtual meeting, TxDOT staff members point out that the signals are intended to be synced, but that traffic at eight of the 17 intersections in the corridor exceeds capacity.

“This leads to delays and backups, which in turn creates variable travel times and speeds during peak periods,” according to TxDOT.

The stretch of Bandera Road between the loops is considered the one of the 15 most congested roadways in the region, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

The process is still in its early stages, but the public has the chance to hear about a number of potential options for Bandera Road.

One option would be to reduce the number of intersections with roads that have less vehicle traffic, which could potentially create more traffic flow.

Other intersections could be redesigned to create more underpasses or overpasses, like on sections of Medical Drive or Wurzbach Parkway.

Residents also expressed an interest in more shared-use paths along the corridor, rather than just relying on bike lanes or sidewalks to improve access and safety.

TxDOT is also working with VIA and the cities of Leon Springs and San Antonio, which is doing conducting its own study of the corridor.

Comments must be posted by July 14 to be considered as part of the virtual public record.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story.