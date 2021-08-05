These San Antonio events have been canceled due to COVID-19 case surge

SAN ANTONIO – It looked like events were picking up and getting back to normal, but as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges in local communities, that didn’t seem to be the case.

At the beginning of the year, San Antonians didn’t have a lot of events to look forward to. Canceled spring and early summer events included the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival, King William Fair, several Fiesta parades and the Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University.

In post-pandemic times, event organizers are dealing with canceling or postponing events that had not happened in a year or more. Now, events slated to happen within the next few months have been pushed back as event organizers reinforce health safety measures and try to limit crowd sizes.

Ad

Here are the events that have been canceled or rescheduled:

CANCELED

Celebrity Fan Fest

Celebrity Fan fest, originally scheduled from July 30 to Aug. 8, was canceled after headliners Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen pulled out, citing COVID-19 concerns. Owen Wilson’s cancelation was unclear.

JMBLYA

Jmblya was originally scheduled for a tour date in Austin on Sept. 5 after canceling its 2020 statewide tour. This year would have been the first year Jmblya expanded its music festival to states beyond Texas and Arkansas, including Arizona, California and Massachusetts. Future and Gunna were set to headline. It has been canceled again this year.

Ad

Pancho Barraza at Aztec Theatre

Mexican singer Pancho Barraza had a performance scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Aztec Theatre that has now been canceled.

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

The California based-band SLIGHTLY STOOPID had a performance scheduled for Aug. 28 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels that has now been canceled.

POSTPONED

Deftones has rescheduled its tour at the AT&T Center from Sept. 8 to May 9, 2022.

The Weeknd’s concert at the AT&T Center has been rescheduled from Aug. 18 to April 19, 2022.

Ad

This list will be updated as more events are canceled.

RELATED