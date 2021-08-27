2 arrested for trying to steal catalytic converters outside Northwest San Antonio gym, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were arrested Friday after they tried to steal catalytic converters from cars parked in a Northwest Side gym, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called to the Gold’s Gym in the 1600 block of Babcock Road, near Callaghan Road, just before 7 a.m. seven after someone spotted the pair trying to steal converters, police said.

The two were arrested a short time later off Callaghan Road. The suspects are charged with theft and criminal mischief.

At least three cars were damaged, police said.

Police said there have been a rash of catalytic converter thefts all over the city in recent months.

