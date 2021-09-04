Flight packing tips to make traveling easier

Are you planning to hop on a plane anytime soon? If so, there’s some things you’ll want to keep in mind. The Coronavirus Delta Variant, along with bad weather, are causing all kinds of flight delays and cancelations. It’s something we’re seeing across the country.

The best thing you can do is to prepare for any last minute schedule changes.

First, whether your luggage gets lost or you are sleeping unexpectedly at the airport, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the bare necessities in your carry-on.

A toothbrush, travel-sized toothpaste, and a change of clothes should be at the top of your list. Another important rule of thumb: Have all of your medications handy.

Often times, many end up having to spend the night at the airport. If this happens to you, you’ll probably want to freshen up at some point. That’s why it’s a good idea to bring along some travel size shampoo and cleansing wipes.

It’s also super important to make sure you’ve got a phone charger on you at all times since you really don’t know how long your layovers could last.

Lastly, don’t forget, we’re in the middle of a global health pandemic! Always bring extra face masks. You’ll probably want to pack the disposable ones that way you don’t have to worry about washing them.

And if you’ve got a little extra space in your suitcase, pack a small pillow and a good pair of headphones. It’s the little things that could make the flight delays more bearable.