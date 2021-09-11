Clear icon
Crash on IH-37 near Alamodome causes heavy traffic pileup, delays

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on IH-37 northbound, near the Alamodome, is causing a significant traffic pileup, according to Google Maps.

Google shows the pileup is causing a 13-minute delay, as of around 3:45 p.m., Saturday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will bring more updates to this story as they become available.

