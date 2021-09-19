Fire at Central Texas pet resort leaves at least 75 animals dead, fire officials say

GEORGETOWN, Texas – At least 75 animals are dead after a fire broke out at a Central Texas pet resort Saturday night, according to the Georgetown Fire Department.

Calls for the fire came in a little after 10:55 p.m. at the Ponderosa Pet Resort, located in the 2800 block of N. Austin Avenue, in Georgetown.

Fire officials told KVUE over 20 firefighters were sent out to the pet resort. When they arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke seen coming out of the building.

Fire officials told KVUE that 75 animals have been confirmed dead as of 10 a.m., Sunday. No human injuries were reported.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said the building had significant smoke and fire damage inside but because the building is made of metal, it is not a total loss.

No cause of the fire has been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing.

