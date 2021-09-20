Authorities close JBSA-Lackland gate, portion of Military Drive due to security incident

Authorities investigate an incident near West Military Drive and Highway 90, near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A gate at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and a portion of West Military Drive are closed Monday due to an investigation into a bomb threat.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the threat at Lackland was made around 11:15 a.m., and responding deputies took two men into custody.

Deputies searched the men and their vehicle, and no bomb was found, according to BCSO.

Deputies and K-9s are still searching the area for any explosive device.

Military Drive from Highway 90 to Five Palms Drive will be blocked off for an indefinite period of time as authorities investigate.

The inbound and outbound traffic at JBSA-Lackland’s Luke East gate has also been closed.

The names and ages of the men have not been released. BCSO said one of them had an active drug warrant.

They are expected to face charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Authorities investigate an incident near West Military Drive and Highway 90, near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (KSAT)

Authorities investigate an incident near West Military Drive and Highway 90, near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (KSAT)