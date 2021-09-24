Boil water notice issued for city of Natalia

NATALIA, Texas – Due to reduced system pressure, the City of Natalia Public Water System has notified its customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to use for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, a news release said.

In lieu of boiling, residents may buy bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will notify customers.

