Now is the time to get your flu shot

A local doctor with UT Health San Antonio says now is a great time to get your flu shot.

SAN ANTONIO – We are entering flu season and with COVID around, there may be increased stress in getting flu shots this year. It was even mentioned in last night’s city briefing.

UT Health San Antonio says only about 40% of Americans actually get their flu shot.

“We are concerned about a twindemic, both COVID and the flu. It’s bad enough to get COVID alone or the flu alone, but to get both really increases your chances of severe disease or hospitalization. So it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated for flu as well as COVID,” Dr. Leverence with UT Health San Antonio said.

And right now is a great time to get your flu shot.

“Flu season goes through the end of March, and the vaccine’s effectiveness diminishes after about six months, so it’s best not to get it before October. So now is the perfect time,” Dr. Leverence said.

People are still in the process of getting their COVID booster shots, but in fact, you can actually get both.

“You can get both the COVID shot and the flu shot at the same time. However, before you do that, I would call your facility and make sure they have supplies of both available,” Dr. Leverence said. “It’s very safe to get both and many already have. And we recommend it. And the best way to get your flu shot is through your primary care providers office or through a local pharmacy.”