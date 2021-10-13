Cloudy icon
New San Antonio taco champion crowned! KSAT Insiders and viewers pick Tommy’s as favorite taco spot

Tommy’s chosen in final round over Garcia’s and Taquitos West Avenue

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Tags: KSAT News Now, Tacos, Food

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Insiders and viewers have spoken and voted for Tommy’s as their favorite taco spot in our KSAT 12 Tasty Taco Challenge.

Tommy’s was selected over Garcia’s and Taquitos West Avenue in the final round of the competition. They currently have four locations in San Antonio and are set to open a fifth location on the North Side.

Tommy’s received 172 votes in the final round compared to Garcia’s 91 votes and West Avenue’s 60 votes.

Tommys Pic

The challenge started with 12 popular San Antonio taco locations that were submitted by KSAT Insiders and viewers. The second round featured six taco spots and then the final three.

Tommy’s owner Brandon Ramos discussed his family restaurant’s beginnings on Wednesday’s KSAT News Now. He also shared some of the most popular tacos at the restaurant.

(You can watch the interview with Brandon below.)

Join hosts Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez for accurate reporting and entertaining conversation around the biggest and most talked-about news of the day

