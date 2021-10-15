Firefighters making another attempt to recover body of woman swept away in high water

Firefighters in East Bexar County are making another attempt Friday morning to recover the body of a woman who was in a car that got swept away in high water.

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters in East Bexar County are making another attempt Friday morning to recover the body of a woman who was in a car that got swept away in high water.

The recovery effort is happening off N. Graytown Road near FM 1518, near the city of St. Hedwig.

The woman is one of two people who Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said have died in the floodwaters in that area.

Thursday afternoon, firefighters recovered the body of a five-year-old girl from a different car that became submerged there.

Salazar said he believed the people in the two cars are related.

He said the girl was in a car with a man and two other children, while the woman had two children in her vehicle.

All of them were on their way to school at the time.

Crews spent all day Thursday working on the recovery mission.

They brought in boats, diving equipment, dogs, helicopters and drones.

However, Salazar said the current was too strong for crews to reach the woman.

He said they would try again after daylight Friday.

A spokesman for the East Central Independent School District said that all of the children involved were students at schools in that district.

The five-year-old girl attended Tradition Elementary School, located right around the corner from the scene where she died.

The district made counselors available to students Thursday, and they were expected to return again Friday.

