This Dallas homeowner’s gory Halloween display is getting confused for a crime scene

DALLAS, Texas – Editor’s note: These images and videos in the links below may be disturbing for some.

A Dallas homeowner’s gory Halloween display is once again catching the attention of neighbors, parents, and police. Why? Because it looks like a crime scene.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, according to homeowner Steven Novak, and it most likely won’t be the last. His home went viral last year for how horrific his decorations were, and this year is no different.

“All the cops that came out last year were an absolute gas. I welcome them to come out and take more selfies,” Novak told The Dallas Observer.

Novak’s yard display is riddled with barrels of fake blood and guts, a front door with an ax embedded into it, and one of his most eye-catching pieces to date -- a stream of fake blood coming out of an old wood chipper with limbs inside.

“There are lots of new gimmicks to this year’s caper,” Novak told The Dallas Observer. “The wood chipper blood fountain being the clear centerpiece and easily the most challenging prop. It took me months to find an old wood chipper for sale. The sellers were not pleased with its new purpose.”

Some of his decorations from last year are back up this year, according to The Dallas Observer. These include a safe, a ladder, fake blood on the sidewalk, and Roof Guy.

His annual Halloween project isn’t just for drawing eyes near and far. Novak told The Dallas Observer that it’s also been a good distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we can agree that this project is functioning as a pressure release valve,” Novak said.

The Halloween king says he plans on continuing his décor trend next year, saying he enjoys giving the people what they want.

“People get tickled looking at my massacre as they do looking at puppies,” he told The Dallas Observer. “Next year’s gonna be nuts.”

To see more of his Halloween decorations this year, visit his TikTok page or his Instagram here but note that some may find the images disturbing.

