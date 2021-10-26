Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be provided by Metro Health starting Wednesday

Metro Health will administer COVID-19 booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning Wednesday at its COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that boosters be provided for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients.

Metro Health is currently offering only Pfizer vaccine boosters at its Alamodome drive-thru clinic and pop-up clinics. No appointments are needed at the Alamodome or Metro Health pop-up sites.

In terms of mixing and matching of COVID vaccines for booster doses, eligible individuals can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose at the pop-up clinics.

On Oct. 20, the FDA authorized booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as mixing and matching of vaccines.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices followed on Oct. 21 with its recommendation of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines in certain populations.

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations was recommended by the CDC on Sept. 24.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older.

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

The CDC also recommended booster shots for individuals, 18 and older, who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

On Friday at noon, Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director at Metro Health, will hold a live town hall meeting on Facebook to answer questions about booster vaccinations.

The event will be streamed live on SA Metro Health and the AARP Texas Facebook pages.

For a list of vaccine locations, go to covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.