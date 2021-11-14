American Red Cross sees yearly uptick of people in need during holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – With the holidays just around the corner, it can be the happiest time of the year for many. But for some families who are hit by tragedy or are in need, it can be more challenging.

The American Red Cross, a nonprofit organization, said they’re seeing an uptick in calls for assistance, which they said is to be expected for this time of year.

Red Cross Regional Communications Director Lucy Gale Walsworth said when Thanksgiving edges closer, they get more calls due to dropping temperatures, heater fires, kitchen fires from holiday cooking, and more.

During the Christmas season, there are even more calls for help from the Red Cross due to an increase in fires from candle use and dried-out Christmas trees overheating.

The Red Cross provides financial assistance, replacement of belongings and offers mental health and religious care.

The nonprofit is still seeking volunteers and is accepting monetary donations. You can learn more at their website here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Red Cross partners with San Antonio Fire Department to install 150 smoke detectors for Sound the Alarm