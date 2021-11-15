Vehicle fire damages garage in Northeast Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle fire damaged a garage in a Northeast Side home early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Spring Valley, found not far from Nacogdoches Road and Judson Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire that was parked inside a garage. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the garage, as firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to either the house or attic, fire officials said.

No one was hurt by the fire. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

A cause for the vehicle fire is not currently known.