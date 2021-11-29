NW Side restaurant cited for storing uncovered food on the floor

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s Northwest Side was cited late last month after prepared food items in bowls were found being stored uncovered on the floor.

Biryani Pot Indian Cuisine, located in the 9300 block of Huebner Rd., received a score of 84 and was ordered to go through a follow up visit from city health staff.

The establishment was also written up for using a dirty towel to place dough in an oven and for kitchen employees not using proper hair restraints.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Embers Wood Grill & Bar, 9818 IH 10 West, 100

Los Compadres, 414 S. Gen. McMullen, 100

Olive Garden, 3147 SE Military Dr., 100

Huhot Mongolian Grill, 6626 W. 1604 North, 99

Sukhothai Restaurant, 410 Valley Hi Dr., 99

Chipotle, 4727 Medical Dr., 98

La Crawfish, 2410 SE Military Dr., 98

Good Food Cafeteria, 426 N. San Felipe, 97

Marco’s Pizza, 822 Evans Rd., 96

Molino Rojo Cafe, 13032 Nacogdoches Rd., 96

Dick’s Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 95

Duck Donuts, 11703 Huebner Rd., 94

Mi Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 5970 Old Pearsall, 94

Circle K, 11003 Culebra Rd., 91

Chicas Bakery y Mas, 9155 S. Zarzamora St., 89

Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, 5923 Culebra Rd., 89

Agave Mexican Restaurant, 3302 Pleasanton Rd., 88

El Nuevo Milenio Cafe, 7150 New Laredo Hwy., 87

Taqueria Jalisco, 3822 Fredericksburg Rd., 87

El Gran Tapatio Mexican Grill, 319 S. W.W. White Rd., 86

Biryani Pot Indian Cuisine, 9386 Huebner Rd., 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Ad

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.