SAPD investigating motel shooting that sends 2 men to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting at a motel that sent two men to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a Motel 6 in the 5500 block of Interstate 35 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a fight occurred between two men staying at the motel. SAPD said the investigation has been difficult, since they are getting conflicting stories.

Police say they’ve determined that one of the men went to the other’s room and knocked on the door, asking for cash. When one of the men refused to give more money he then pulled out a gun, but the panhandler took it away, shooting him twice in the shoulder and grazing his head.

The panhandler was then grazed by a bullet after the two men fought over the gun, police said.

One man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. The other was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital for their injuries, police said.

SAPD said they are still working through the details of the case. The investigation is ongoing.