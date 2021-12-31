Teen arrested after stealing pizza delivery driver’s vehicle at gunpoint, leading officers on chase, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile male has been arrested after he stole a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle at gunpoint and led Universal City police officers on a chase Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The incident began just before 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Pebblebrook Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, when a pizza delivery driver got out of his vehicle to make a delivery the teen brandished a firearm and demanded the car.

Police said the juvenile got into the driver’s seat and drove off, driving around San Antonio for a while before heading to an apartment complex in Universal City.

Officers with the Universal City Police Department responded to the apartment complex, but the juvenile saw their vehicles and fled, striking a Universal City police unit and several other vehicles in the process, authorities said.

Police said the juvenile eventually abandoned the vehicle several blocks away and tried to run away on foot, but was caught by officers a short time later. No one was hurt in the incident.

SAPD did not identify the teen arrested because he is a minor. A full list of charges was not disclosed.