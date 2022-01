Jordan Hernandez, 8, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a child who disappeared on Thursday.

Jordan Hernandez, 8, was last seen on the city’s Northwest Side in the 1800 block of Bandera Road, wearing a gray sweater with black sleeves, a lime green t-shirt, gray basketball shorts with green stripes and red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 210-207-7660.